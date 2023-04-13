Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Textron in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Textron by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

Textron Stock Performance

TXT traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $67.86. 499,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,887. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.48. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.11 and a twelve month high of $76.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Textron had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.00%.

Insider Activity at Textron

In related news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $4,647,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,224.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $4,647,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,109,224.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

