The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 118.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

Shares of CG stock opened at $29.73 on Thursday. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 3,133,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $4,699,999.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,761,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,142,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 3,133,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $4,699,999.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,761,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,142,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Finn sold 11,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $403,450.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 960,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,935,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,032. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 31.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 13,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at about $532,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

