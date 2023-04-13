The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,028 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 642 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock traded up $4.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $265.67. The company had a trading volume of 597,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.11 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $280.20 and its 200 day moving average is $301.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.01%.

CI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Securities cut their price objective on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.00.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

