The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 65.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Clorox from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Clorox from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.91.

Clorox Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE CLX opened at $157.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.30. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $160.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 134.86%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Stories

