The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Price Target Raised to $110.00

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Truist Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ENSG. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.60.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group Price Performance

Shares of ENSG opened at $98.16 on Thursday. The Ensign Group has a 1-year low of $70.29 and a 1-year high of $100.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $809.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.31 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The Ensign Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 34,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total value of $3,206,399.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,639,649.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $1,631,136.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,232,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 34,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total transaction of $3,206,399.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,639,649.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,723 shares of company stock worth $4,862,841. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Ensign Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at $749,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.