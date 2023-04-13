The Global Smaller Companies Trust (LON:GSCT) Trading Up 1.4%

The Global Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:GSCT – Get Rating) shares were up 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 145 ($1.80) and last traded at GBX 145 ($1.80). Approximately 645,306 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 539,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143 ($1.77).

The Global Smaller Companies Trust Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 149.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £763.90 million, a PE ratio of -607.50 and a beta of 1.03.

The Global Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small cap companies.

