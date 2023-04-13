The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target to $90.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOURGet Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $77.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shift4 Payments Stock Up 2.0 %

FOUR traded up $1.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.66. 1,396,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,131. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $76.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.28, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOURGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.86 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 3.77%. Analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 1,500 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $107,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 375,165 shares in the company, valued at $26,880,572.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $107,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 375,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,880,572.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $674,825. Corporate insiders own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Shift4 Payments

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

