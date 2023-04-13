The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target to $90.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $77.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shift4 Payments Stock Up 2.0 %

FOUR traded up $1.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.66. 1,396,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,131. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $76.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.28, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.86 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 3.77%. Analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 1,500 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $107,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 375,165 shares in the company, valued at $26,880,572.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $107,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 375,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,880,572.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $674,825. Corporate insiders own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Shift4 Payments

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

See Also

