The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $70.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $79.44. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.85.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 34,624 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,711,751.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,446,348.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $1,125,259.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,152.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 34,624 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,711,751.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,446,348.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,587 shares of company stock worth $7,524,178. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

