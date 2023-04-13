The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.68 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.99.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE HIG traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.83. 1,723,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,187,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.85. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.76 and a 200-day moving average of $72.68.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.19%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HIG shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $1,125,259.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,629 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,152.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $1,125,259.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,629 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,152.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 34,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,711,751.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,446,348.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,587 shares of company stock worth $7,524,178 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 130.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.