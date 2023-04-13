The Income & Growth VCT plc (LON:IGV) Plans Dividend of GBX 4

The Income & Growth VCT plc (LON:IGV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Income & Growth VCT Price Performance

IGV stock remained flat at GBX 75.50 ($0.93) during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,253. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 74.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 75.89. Income & Growth VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 70 ($0.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 95.50 ($1.18). The company has a market capitalization of £116.92 million, a P/E ratio of -838.89 and a beta of 0.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nemone Wynn-Evans purchased 24,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £20,027.68 ($24,802.08). 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Income & Growth VCT

The Income & Growth VCT plc is a venture capital trust. It invests in companies at various stages of development. The fund invests in unquoted and new and secondary issues of quoted companies, which already have a trading facility on the Alternative Investment Market or on OFEX. It primarily makes investments in support services, software and computer services and general retailers.

Further Reading

