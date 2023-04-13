The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) is RWC Asset Management LLP’s 9th Largest Position

RWC Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,978,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633,289 shares during the quarter. Kroger accounts for about 2.8% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. RWC Asset Management LLP owned about 0.28% of Kroger worth $88,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KR. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In other news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,475,296.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,063,476.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,475,296.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,063,476.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 29,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $1,404,471.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,521.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,505 shares of company stock valued at $7,332,497. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger Trading Down 0.3 %

KR traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $47.16. The company had a trading volume of 819,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,383,734. The firm has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $59.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.31.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Articles

