The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $48.00

The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.00 and last traded at $48.00, with a volume of 2 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.00.

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -38.40 and a beta of 0.09.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%.

About The Liberty Braves Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.