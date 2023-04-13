The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC) Insider Acquires £39,000 in Stock

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC – Get Rating) insider Julia Goh purchased 20,000 shares of The Mercantile Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.41) per share, with a total value of £39,000 ($48,297.21).

The Mercantile Investment Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

LON:MRC traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 195.20 ($2.42). The company had a trading volume of 1,303,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,108. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51. The firm has a market cap of £1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -555.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 204.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 196.89. The Mercantile Investment Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 158.33 ($1.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 223.50 ($2.77).

The Mercantile Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. This is a boost from The Mercantile Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.35. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. The Mercantile Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,000.00%.

About The Mercantile Investment Trust

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

