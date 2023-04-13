The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) PT Lowered to $151.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $151.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PNC. Citigroup raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $171.70.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC stock opened at $119.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.62. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $119.27 and a 1 year high of $183.19.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.26%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at $74,070,883.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,070,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 138.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after buying an additional 22,440 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 49.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 54.5% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 76,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,011,000 after buying an additional 14,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 80.1% in the third quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 7,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

