The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,175,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,114,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,566 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,893,000 after acquiring an additional 263,838 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,797,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,851,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,885,000 after purchasing an additional 51,815 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 106.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,628,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,803,000 after buying an additional 1,872,400 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Vertical Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trade Desk Trading Up 2.5 %

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $178,140.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,059 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $178,140.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,059 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,255,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 955,690 shares of company stock worth $57,787,151. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.50. The stock had a trading volume of 343,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,367,661. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $76.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.63. The company has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 600.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.80.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $490.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.24 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

