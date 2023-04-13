Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 2.8% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $31,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 31,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,135,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $627,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 787 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $640.45.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,256,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,971 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $8.62 on Thursday, reaching $587.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $611.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $561.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $547.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.54 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

