Threshold (T) Trading Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days

Threshold (T) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0351 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market capitalization of $351.06 million and $15.56 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Threshold

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,610,858,334.058607 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03510503 USD and is down -3.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $16,316,693.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

