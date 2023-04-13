Timken (NYSE:TKR) Shares Down 2.3%

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) shares were down 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $75.73 and last traded at $75.79. Approximately 49,346 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 612,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on TKR. Bank of America raised Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Timken from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Timken from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Timken from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

Timken Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Timken Dividend Announcement

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.63%.

Insider Activity at Timken

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $2,135,580.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,933,559.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timken

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 7,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Timken by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 16,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $320,000. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP increased its stake in Timken by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 17,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

