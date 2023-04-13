Toncoin (TON) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $7.60 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for $2.23 or 0.00007322 BTC on exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $7.60 billion and $34.73 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023224 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00028830 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00018222 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,417.65 or 1.00026832 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000118 BTC.

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.1915141 USD and is up 1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $64,207,848.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

