Topline Capital Management, Ll Sells 32,666 Shares of Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 32,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total transaction of $92,771.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,825,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,865,442.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Topline Capital Management, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 13th, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 24,084 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $70,084.44.

On Monday, April 3rd, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 50,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $144,000.00.

On Thursday, March 30th, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 16,269 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $46,854.72.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 35,345 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $101,793.60.

On Monday, March 20th, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 49,497 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $142,056.39.

On Thursday, March 16th, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 48,113 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $135,678.66.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 259,238 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $751,790.20.

Heritage Global Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Heritage Global stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $2.88. The stock had a trading volume of 101,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,269. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Heritage Global Inc. has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $3.04. The stock has a market cap of $106.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.37.

Institutional Trading of Heritage Global

Heritage Global ( NASDAQ:HGBL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 39.75%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Heritage Global during the first quarter valued at $4,336,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Heritage Global by 36.7% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 111,036 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Heritage Global by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 7,389 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in Heritage Global by 4.5% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Heritage Global by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 20,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Auction and Liquidation, Refurbishment and Resale segment, Brokerage, and Specialty Lending. The Auction and Liquidation segment focuses on the operation of a global full-service auction, appraisal and asset advisory firm, including the acquisition of turnkey manufacturing facilities and used industrial machinery and equipment.

