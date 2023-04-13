Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target Cut to C$102.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Scotiabank from C$112.00 to C$102.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Tourmaline Oil Trading Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS TRMLF traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.87. The stock had a trading volume of 37,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,299. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.11. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $63.94.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. is an oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties. It focuses on its program in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded by Michael L. Rose on July 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

