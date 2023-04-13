Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group lowered its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,091 shares of company stock worth $8,840,560 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tractor Supply Price Performance

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.81.

TSCO stock traded up $2.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $235.24. The stock had a trading volume of 290,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $242.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.02.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

