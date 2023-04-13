Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.31

Shares of Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.31 and traded as low as C$13.88. Transcontinental shares last traded at C$14.13, with a volume of 192,072 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TCL.A. National Bankshares downgraded Transcontinental from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. CIBC upgraded Transcontinental from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Cormark raised their target price on Transcontinental to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.29. The stock has a market cap of C$1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.69.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

