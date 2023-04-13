Triumph Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Triumph Capital Management grew its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 460.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,776 shares during the period. Newell Brands makes up approximately 0.7% of Triumph Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 240,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 334,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 82,567 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NWL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.27.

Newell Brands Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.87. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $24.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newell Brands

In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $1,650,307.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 845,631 shares in the company, valued at $12,997,348.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 28,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $367,666.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,766. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $1,650,307.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 845,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,997,348.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.