Triumph Capital Management Buys 16,094 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,094 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Triumph Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Triumph Capital Management owned 0.07% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $42.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.19. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $53.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

