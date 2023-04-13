Triumph Capital Management Buys Shares of 6,642 Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen Stock Up 0.1 %

SGEN stock opened at $205.20 on Thursday. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.43 and a 52-week high of $206.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.33. The company has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of -62.18 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Activity

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total value of $27,379.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,377,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total transaction of $27,379.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,377,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 55,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total value of $11,322,275.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,333,972.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,146 shares of company stock worth $38,282,386. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Seagen from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Seagen from $155.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James downgraded Seagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Seagen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Seagen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.33.

About Seagen

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.