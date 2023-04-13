Triumph Capital Management Has $601,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 97.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,598 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWZ. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Price Performance

EWZ opened at $29.40 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $37.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.