Triumph Capital Management Has $8.69 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,152 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for 4.7% of Triumph Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $8,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.56. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.33 and a one year high of $91.85.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.