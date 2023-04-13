Triumph Capital Management Increases Stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) by 136.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,440 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 27,381 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter worth $16,713,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter worth $512,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $336,000.

Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock opened at $24.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $984.34 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.37. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $29.86.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

