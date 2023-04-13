Triumph Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Triumph Capital Management grew its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 41.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.36.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total transaction of $944,753.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,650.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total transaction of $944,753.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,650.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $1,527,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,667,476.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 265,346 shares of company stock worth $36,985,490. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $139.66 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $216.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.29 and its 200 day moving average is $149.96. The company has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.86 and a beta of 0.75.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

