Triumph Capital Management Invests $4.57 Million in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 41,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Triumph Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 87,758.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,354,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,972,000 after purchasing an additional 14,337,952 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,621,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,699,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,027 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18,328.4% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 835,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,930,000 after acquiring an additional 831,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,125,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,573,000 after buying an additional 698,255 shares during the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.04. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.73 and a 1 year high of $110.50.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
