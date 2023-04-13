Triumph Capital Management Makes New $563,000 Investment in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 107,766 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 256.5% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 489.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

NYSE LUMN opened at $2.48 on Thursday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.04.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.31. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

