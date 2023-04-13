Triumph Capital Management Purchases 197 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Triumph Capital Management raised its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Safety Insurance Group by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Safety Insurance Group by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Safety Insurance Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Safety Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Up 0.2 %

SAFT stock opened at $76.72 on Thursday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.00 and a twelve month high of $99.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.24 and its 200-day moving average is $82.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.30.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $226.60 million for the quarter.

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Safety Insurance Group news, VP James Berry sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $26,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,642.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,405 shares of company stock valued at $112,749 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

