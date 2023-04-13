Triumph Capital Management Sells 2,098 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Triumph Capital Management reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 40.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 621,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after buying an additional 36,477 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after buying an additional 8,720 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $508,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $35.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $36.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.70.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

