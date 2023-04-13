Triumph Capital Management Sells 3,685 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Triumph Capital Management lessened its position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,098,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,732,000 after acquiring an additional 159,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,219,000 after buying an additional 111,959 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Jackson Financial by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,117,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,765,000 after buying an additional 698,851 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,778,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,891,000 after acquiring an additional 13,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 2,218.3% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,759,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,720 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Jackson Financial

In other news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $493,695.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,549,746.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jackson Financial news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,271 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $46,709.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $493,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,549,746.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE JXN opened at $35.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Jackson Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.46.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 42.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 17.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is presently 3.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on JXN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Jackson Financial from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Jackson Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

