TRON (TRX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $4.65 Billion

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 12th. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0649 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges. TRON has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion and approximately $295.49 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TRON has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON Coin Profile

TRON uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 90,851,365,605 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

