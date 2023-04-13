TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF (NYSEARCA:LRNZ) Trading Down 0.3%

TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF (NYSEARCA:LRNZ – Get Rating)’s share price were down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.80 and last traded at $26.80. Approximately 1,083 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 5,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.87.

TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.26.

About TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF

(Get Rating)

The TrueShares Technology, AI and Deep Learning ETF (LRNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Composite TR index. The fund is actively managed and invests in global equities focused on artificial intelligence and deep learning. LRNZ was launched on Feb 28, 2020 and is managed by TrueShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Technology AI & Deep Learning ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Technology AI & Deep Learning ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.