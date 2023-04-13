Truist Financial Increases Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Price Target to $250.00

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Truist Financial from $187.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 75.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $196.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $219.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.43.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Chord Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

CHRD stock opened at $142.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 2.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.78 and its 200 day moving average is $140.80. Chord Energy has a one year low of $93.35 and a one year high of $181.34.

Insider Transactions at Chord Energy

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.89 by ($0.61). Chord Energy had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.33 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Chord Energy will post 23.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 1,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $146,782.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 246,050 shares in the company, valued at $34,461,763. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chord Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.03, for a total transaction of $426,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,243,148.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 1,048 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $146,782.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,050 shares in the company, valued at $34,461,763. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,733 shares of company stock worth $1,229,101 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chord Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth $166,849,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $143,583,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,428,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,158,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $109,332,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chord Energy

(Get Rating)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.