Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Management LLC

Ironwood Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,487 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,229 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Tutor Perini worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 416,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,192,000 after buying an additional 38,675 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 522,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 124,905 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 384,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 12,898 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TPC shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tutor Perini in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Tutor Perini Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of TPC opened at $5.38 on Thursday. Tutor Perini Co. has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $10.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.42.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($1.82). Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $906.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

