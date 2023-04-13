TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.87

TVA Group Inc (TSE:TVA.B – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.87 and traded as high as C$2.05. TVA Group shares last traded at C$2.03, with a volume of 3,700 shares trading hands.

TVA Group Trading Up 1.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$79.72 million, a P/E ratio of -9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75.

TVA Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production; Magazines; and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. The Broadcasting & Production segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, information, and public affairs programming; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and distributes audiovisual products and films.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.