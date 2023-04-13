Twin Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,457 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $100.38.

Insider Activity

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.9 %

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,071,035.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.77. The company had a trading volume of 82,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,087. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $119.90. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.41.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 38.81%. Research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Articles

