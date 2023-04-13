Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $3 Million Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Textron by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 265,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,087 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textron alerts:

Insider Transactions at Textron

In other news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $4,647,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,109,224.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $4,647,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,224.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $16,307,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,108,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TXT traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.40. The company had a trading volume of 155,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,349. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.48. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $76.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Textron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.