Twin Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $223,829,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $127,895,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,203,000 after acquiring an additional 942,651 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 196.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,433,000 after acquiring an additional 823,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $83,857,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE A traded up $1.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $140.14. The stock had a trading volume of 107,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,254. The company has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.60. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, January 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.