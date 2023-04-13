Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,860 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $1,109,194,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 37.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,355,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,159 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,943,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,952 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,767,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,495,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $969,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,868 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.6 %

SCHW traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $51.61. 2,569,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,179,611. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.31. The company has a market cap of $92.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,096,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,731,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,826,614.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 95,030 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $7,701,231.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,002,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,609,407.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,096,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 30,731,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,826,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and have sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.63.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.