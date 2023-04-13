Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Deere & Company by 17.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 633,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,440,000 after acquiring an additional 94,311 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 9.3% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $374,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 7.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $3.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $381.03. The company had a trading volume of 195,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,649. The company has a fifty day moving average of $405.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $407.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.86.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.