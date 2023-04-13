Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,162 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,990 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,162 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.80. 10,617,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,582,230. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.72 and its 200 day moving average is $74.41. The firm has a market cap of $149.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $109.57.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $2,741,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $138,633,603.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $2,741,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $138,633,603.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,265 shares of company stock worth $9,548,475. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.27.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

