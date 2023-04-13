Twin Capital Management Inc. Takes $2.76 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Linde by 16.3% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Linde by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 5.9% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 26.2% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.67.

Linde Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $358.82. 246,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,511,108. The company has a market cap of $176.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $362.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $341.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

