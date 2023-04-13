U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,121,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,641,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,430 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,898,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,820,000 after acquiring an additional 210,054 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,115,000 after buying an additional 1,622,711 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,727,000 after buying an additional 303,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,038,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,797,000 after buying an additional 496,016 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.74.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.28. 4,656,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,734,631. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.22. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.75%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

