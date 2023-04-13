U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.31

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.31 and traded as high as $12.46. U.S. Silica shares last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 481,335 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

U.S. Silica Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.31.

Insider Activity

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The mining company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $412.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.45 million. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn sold 58,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $818,401.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,460,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,434,969.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Silica

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLCA. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 343.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,583 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

Further Reading

