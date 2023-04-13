Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NYSEARCA:NZAC)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NYSEARCA:NZAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF during the third quarter valued at about $234,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF in the third quarter worth about $282,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF in the third quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $315,000.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NZAC traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,700. The firm has a market cap of $236.38 million, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.77. SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF has a 52-week low of $23.42 and a 52-week high of $30.92.

SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NZAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that are compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.